President Trump used his Super Bowl interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, taped at Mar-a-Lago, to accuse Michael Bloomberg of wanting "a box for the debates to stand on," which led Bloomberg's campaign to say Trump was "lying."

Here's the thing: TV networks routinely offer a riser to debate participants. For example, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, who has since dropped out, used one at September's Democratic debate in Houston.