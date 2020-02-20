Debate night: Democrats fight for make-or-break moments in Nevada

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is gearing up to defend his wealth to his Democratic competitors in his debate debut, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, a front-runner, faces comparisons to President Trump over his populist appeals, as the ninth Democratic debate gets underway in Las Vegas just days before the Nevada caucuses.

What's happening: The candidates are discussing transparency relating to medical records and tax records. Questions have been raised about both Sanders' and Bloomberg's health, both of whom are 78-years-old. Sanders had a heart attack last year and has shared some medical reports, but says he will not release further records. Bloomberg also had heart surgery in 2000.

Bloomberg also says he cannot release his tax returns yet because he makes "a lot of money" and that he "can't go to turbo tax." He says they will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Bloomberg is also facing questions over his record of making his employees sign non-disclosure agreements — particularly women who've accused the former mayor of inappropriate conduct.

Pressured by Warren on if he'd release those people from the agreements, Bloomberg stated: "None of them accused me of doing anything other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told."

The Bloomberg pile on

Sanders is argues that Bloomberg's version of centrism won't produce the voter turnout needed to beat Trump. Bloomberg hit back that he doesn't think there's "any chance, whatsoever" of Sanders beating Trump, striking at the senator's Medicare for All plan.

But Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren landed the night's first blow: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians, and no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

"I'd like to talk about who we're running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians, and no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg." Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar added: "I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say, we need somebody richer in the White House."

"I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say, we need somebody richer in the White House." Bloomberg countered the attacks with an electability argument, stating that he knows how to take on a conman"like Trump and that he's the best equipped to beat the president.

And Bloomberg took heat all around for his policy while New York mayor of stop-and-frisk. A statement released mid-debate by the Bloomberg campaign wrote: "Mike Bloomberg has apologized for not fully understanding the full impact the NYPD’s practice of stop and frisk was having on Black and Latino communities."

On health care

Sanders took heat over his supporters and his health care plan, after his supporters attacked the Culinary Workers Union in Nevada last week for saying they were concerned that Sanders' plan would take away their negotiated health care plan.

Sanders defended his Medicare for All plan, stating: "Let me be very clear for my good friends in the Culinary Workers Union, a great union. I will never sign a bill that will reduce the health care benefits they have. We will only expand it for them, for every union in America, and for the working class of this country."

And the candidates circled back to one of their most repeated arguments: Medicare for All versus expanding on Obamacare.

Buttigieg argued in favor of his plan, which would allow people to keep their private insurance: "This idea that the union members don't know what's good for them is the exact kind of conned sense and arrogance that makes people skeptical of the policies we've been putting forward.”

which would allow people to keep their private insurance: "This idea that the union members don't know what's good for them is the exact kind of conned sense and arrogance that makes people skeptical of the policies we've been putting forward.” And former Vice President Joe Biden tapped into his Obama administration clout, stating: “I notice what everybody's talking about is the plan that I first introduced. That is to go and add to Obamacare, provide a public option, a medicare-like option.”

What's next: Democratic presidential contenders return to the debate stage in South Carolina on Tuesday, their last national exchange before the South Carolina primaries on Feb. 29 and high-stakes Super Tuesday on March 3.

Go deeper: A warning to Democrats on their 2020 message