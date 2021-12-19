Death toll from Typhoon Rai in Philippines reaches "at least" 146

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Residents stand next to a destroyed market building in General Luna town, Siargao island, a day after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island. Photo: Kate Hughes/AFP via Getty Images
The death toll from Typhoon Rai, which battered the Philippines on Thursday, has risen to "at least" 146 as of Sunday, with this figure expected to rise in the coming days as more parts of the country report casualties, AP reports.
Driving the news: Rai is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the Philippines this year. The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said that more than 370,000 people were preemptively evacuated.
- The agency added that more than 700,000 people have been affected by the typhoon, which is called Odette in the Philippines, per the Washington Post.
Details: Arthur Yap, the governor of Bohol province in the central Philippines, has said that 74 deaths have been reported in Bohol, in a statement on Facebook Sunday.
- However, this number will likely increase because not all mayors in Bohol province have been able to report casualty figures due to disrupted communication lines, per AP.
- "Many areas have no power, no communications, very little water," Richard Gordon, the chair of the Philippines Red Cross, told the BBC.
- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte toured parts of the devastation Saturday and pledged to give 2 billion pesos — about $40 million — in aid, according to AP.
Of note: While typhoons occur frequently in the Philippines, experts have warned that climate change may exacerbate these storms and make them more frequent, per the Post.