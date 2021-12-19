Death toll from Typhoon Rai in Philippines reaches "at least" 146

The death toll from Typhoon Rai, which battered the Philippines on Thursday, has risen to "at least" 146 as of Sunday, with this figure expected to rise in the coming days as more parts of the country report casualties, AP reports.

Driving the news: Rai is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the Philippines this year. The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said that more than 370,000 people were preemptively evacuated.

The agency added that more than 700,000 people have been affected by the typhoon, which is called Odette in the Philippines, per the Washington Post.

Details: Arthur Yap, the governor of Bohol province in the central Philippines, has said that 74 deaths have been reported in Bohol, in a statement on Facebook Sunday.

However, this number will likely increase because not all mayors in Bohol province have been able to report casualty figures due to disrupted communication lines, per AP.

"Many areas have no power, no communications, very little water," Richard Gordon, the chair of the Philippines Red Cross, told the BBC.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte toured parts of the devastation Saturday and pledged to give 2 billion pesos — about $40 million — in aid, according to AP.

Of note: While typhoons occur frequently in the Philippines, experts have warned that climate change may exacerbate these storms and make them more frequent, per the Post.