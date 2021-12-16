Tens of thousands of people fled central and southern Philippines coastal areas ahead of a rapidly intensifying storm that's expected to make landfall as a Category 5 super typhoon Thursday, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Officials fear Typhoon Rai's powerful winds and rain could cause major damage to the region. Flood warnings have been issued for several areas. Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 114 mph with gusts of 143 mph as it neared coastal communities.