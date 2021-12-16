Sign up for our daily briefing

Thousands flee homes in Philippines as monster typhoon closes in

A person arrives at a sports complex turned evacuation center in Dapa town, Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao as Typhoon Rai nears on Thursday. Photo: Roel Cato/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people fled central and southern Philippines coastal areas ahead of a rapidly intensifying storm that's expected to make landfall as a Category 5 super typhoon Thursday, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Officials fear Typhoon Rai's powerful winds and rain could cause major damage to the region. Flood warnings have been issued for several areas. Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 114 mph with gusts of 143 mph as it neared coastal communities.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
17 hours ago - Axios Denver

Hurricane-force winds predicted to rip through Colorado

A man in Denver tries to keep his umbrella in his hands as strong wind blows during a storm in 2017. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A supercharged storm system will whip through Colorado on Wednesday — and with it could come winds as mighty as a Category 1 hurricane.

Why it matters: The force of the storm threatens to damage homes and trees, cause power outages, reduce visibility and fuel wildfires.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew FreedmanJacob Knutson
Updated 8 mins ago - Science

Historic storm brings damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states — with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa along with record warmth that's fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 440,000 customers in eight states, with outages climbing in Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Storm slams Southern California as Central U.S. faces winds, fire threat

Snow covers Gorman during a storm in Southern California on Tuesday. Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Several U.S. states were under threat from more extreme weather overnight, as heavy rains in Southern California caused flooding and mudslides — triggering mandatory evacuation orders and sparking rescue operations Tuesday.

Threat level: A "rapidly strengthening storm system" was set to generate high winds from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest, with gusts "up to and in excess of 75 mph in some areas," per the National Weather Service. The Southern and Central Plains face "abnormally high temperatures" and the threat of wildfires, the NWS said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow