America's largest milk producer, Dean Foods, is set to file for bankruptcy, CNN reports.

The big picture: The company has struggled to stay alive as U.S. demand for cow milk has dropped, in part due to a growing preference for non-dairy substitutes such as almond or soy milk. The company's stock fell 80% this year, having lost 7% in sales during the first half of 2019. Profits also plummeted by 14%.