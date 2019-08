A major typhoon in eastern China has triggered a landslide and killed at least 30 people with 18 people missing, Reuters reported Sunday, citing state media.

The big picture: Typhoon Lekima made landfall in Wenling, between Taiwan and China's financial capital Shanghai early Saturday, per the BBC, which reports authorities saying torrential rains have forced more than 1 million people to evacuate. Here's the impact of the storm, in photos.