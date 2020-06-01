1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

De Blasio says he's "proud" of daughter arrested during protest

Mayor Bill de Blasio with his wife Chirlane McCray, his daughter Chiara de Blasio and his son Dante de Blasio, July 24, 2014, Grassano, Italy. Photo: Giovanni Marino/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Monday that he's "proud" of his daughter for standing up for what she believes in, after she was arrested during protests against police brutality this weekend.

The big picture: De Blasio has had a combative relationship with the New York Police Department, which he defended Saturday after video emerged of some officers driving their cars into a group of protesters. A police union known for its hostility toward de Blasio posted a police report with the name of his 25-year-old daughter and her personal information on Twitter Saturday night, resulting in the account's suspension.

  • De Blasio said he and his wife Chirlane McCray did not know their daughter Chiara had been arrested until they saw media reports about it.
  • "She was acting peacefully," the mayor said. "She believes that everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful respectful protest.”

What he's saying: “I'm proud of her that she cares so much and she was willing to go out there and do something about it,” the mayor said. 

  • “I love my daughter deeply, I honor her. She is such a good human being, she only wants to do good in the world, she wants to see a better and a more peaceful world. She believes a lot of change is needed.”
  • "This is not someone who would ever commit any violence ... she was very clear, she believes she was following the instructions of police officers and doing what they were asking. I'm going to let her speak for herself."
  • "I admire that she was out there trying to change something that she thought was unjust and doing it in a peaceful manner.” 

Jacob Knutson
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

NYPD commissioner: "I'm extremely proud" of officers' response to protests

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in February. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a public statement Sunday that he is "extremely proud" of the New York City Police Department's response to protests over the death of George Floyd Saturday night, writing: "What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind."

Why it matters: New York City residents captured several instances of police officers using excessive force against demonstrators. In one video, two NYPD SUVs are seen ramming into protesters who were blocking a road and throwing traffic cones at the vehicles.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

De Blasio defends NYPD: Protesters should've "gotten out of the way"

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio via Twitter early Sunday for defending the NYPD after video emerged of some officers driving their cars into a group of protesters.

The state of play: In the clip, New York Police Department cars are surrounded by protesters before driving into the crowd, forcing some of the demonstrators to the ground. Per a New York Times reporter, De Blasio responded by saying: "If those protesters had just gotten out of the way, and not created an attempt to surround that vehicle we would not be talking about this situation."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amnesty International: U.S. police must end militarized response to protests

Washington State Police use tear gas to disperse a crowd in Seattle during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday morning calling for an end to militarized policing in several U.S. cities and the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Why it matters: The human rights group said police across the country were "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

