Authorities arrest 16-year-old in connection with D.C. bomb threats

Erin Doherty

Law Enforcement shut down the street in front of Dunbar High School as students are evacuated after a bomb threat on Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Authorities have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with terroristic threats in connection to bomb threats at multiple public and charter schools in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Metro Police said Thursday.

Driving the news: "MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our federal partners," the D.C. police department wrote on Twitter.

Catch up quick: At least six Washington, D.C. public and charter schools on Wednesday reported bomb threats, Metro Police said, a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a high school in the city due to an apparent threat.

  • Authorities cleared the schools of the threats Wednesday afternoon and no hazardous material was found, the D.C. police department said.
  • Students and staff at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP D.C. College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to threats, according to the D.C. police department.

The big picture: Emhoff on Tuesday was at a Black History Month event at Dunbar, the country's first Black public high school, in Northwest D.C. before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," AP reports.

  • The Washington division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the FBI Washington office and the D.C. Police Department to investigate the threat, the ATF Washington said Wednesday.

Go deeper: Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. high school over bomb threat

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
Updated 19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

A lot of hopes are riding on inflation easing in 2022. That sure didn't happen in January, however.

  • The 0.6% rise in the Consumer Price Index last month undermines the idea, which the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have been betting on, that inflation will remain contained to a handful of industries and fade with time.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Russia begins massive military exercises in Belarus and Black Sea

Russia's S-400 missile defense system at the Brestky training ground in Belarus. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia and Belarus launched their largest joint military exercises ever on Thursday, a day after six Russian warships arrived in Crimea for naval drills that Ukraine says will paralyze commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Why it matters: U.S. officials believe that Russia may use the exercises inside Belarus as cover to attack Ukraine from the north. Ukraine's foreign minister slammed the Black Sea maneuvers as "unprecedented" and a tactic of Russia's "hybrid war" designed to blockade Ukraine's southern ports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

