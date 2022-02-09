Authorities arrest 16-year-old in connection with D.C. bomb threats

Authorities have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with terroristic threats in connection to bomb threats at multiple public and charter schools in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Metro Police said Thursday.

Driving the news: "MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our federal partners," the D.C. police department wrote on Twitter.

Catch up quick: At least six Washington, D.C. public and charter schools on Wednesday reported bomb threats, Metro Police said, a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a high school in the city due to an apparent threat.

Authorities cleared the schools of the threats Wednesday afternoon and no hazardous material was found, the D.C. police department said.

Students and staff at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP D.C. College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to threats, according to the D.C. police department.

The big picture: Emhoff on Tuesday was at a Black History Month event at Dunbar, the country's first Black public high school, in Northwest D.C. before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," AP reports.

The Washington division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the FBI Washington office and the D.C. Police Department to investigate the threat, the ATF Washington said Wednesday.

