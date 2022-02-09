D.C. schools face bomb threats for second day in a row

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Law Enforcement shut down the street in front of Dunbar High School as students are evacuated after a bomb threat on Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Authorities are investigating bomb threats at six public and charter schools in Washington, D.C., a Metro Police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a high school in the city due to an apparent threat.
Driving the news: Students and staff at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP D.C. College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to the D.C. police department.
- "DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing," a spokesperson for DCPS said.
Catch up quick: Emhoff on Tuesday was at a Black History Month event at Dunbar, the country's first black public high school, in Northwest D.C. before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," AP reports.
- The Washington division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the FBI Washington office and the D.C. Police Department to investigate the threat, the ATF Washington said Wednesday.
Go deeper: Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. high school over bomb threat
Editor's note: This story was updated with news that authorities are investigating threats at six schools.