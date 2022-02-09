D.C. schools face bomb threats for second day in a row

Authorities are investigating bomb threats at six public and charter schools in Washington, D.C., a Metro Police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a high school in the city due to an apparent threat.

Driving the news: Students and staff at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP D.C. College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to the D.C. police department.

"DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing," a spokesperson for DCPS said.

Catch up quick: Emhoff on Tuesday was at a Black History Month event at Dunbar, the country's first black public high school, in Northwest D.C. before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," AP reports.

The Washington division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the FBI Washington office and the D.C. Police Department to investigate the threat, the ATF Washington said Wednesday.

Go deeper: Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. high school over bomb threat

Editor's note: This story was updated with news that authorities are investigating threats at six schools.