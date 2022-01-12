Sign up for our daily briefing

D.C. journalists launch media startup called "Grid"

Sara Fischer

Grid

A group of D.C.-based journalists on Wednesday launched a new media company called "Grid" that focuses on hard news analysis and investigative reporting.

Why it matters: Grid debuts amid a flurry of new media companies looking to reach a similar audience of wealthy, elite professionals.

  • "Our goal in 2022 is to introduce ourselves and showcase what we do through a number of products," said Laura McGann, co-founder and editor of the new publication. "We have a coordinated rollout plan of earned and paid media and a social push."

Catch up quick: McGann first spoke with Axios about the venture in July.

  • She and co-founder Mark Bauman, who previously worked for the Smithsonian, National Geographic and ABC News, have already raised over $10 million from International Media Investments, a UAE-based investment fund and Brian Edelman, a technology executive.

Details: The new company, which was previously unnamed, plans to differentiate itself by providing deep reporting and analysis for a select few topic areas shaping the modern world, like misinformation, climate and Chinese geopolitics.

  • "Fundamentally we are putting an extra layer of context on top of the news," said Brad Bosserman, Grid's new chief revenue officer who was previously at Politico.
  • On Wednesday, the company announced a slew of new editorial hires, including several people from Buzzfeed, Politico, CNN, ABC and other outlets.

Between the lines: Bosserman says the company's business is supported by advertising and it eventually plans to wade into subscriptions and professional services.

  • "A majority of this business is going to be the higher touch advocacy and brand advertising," he said. "There will also be programmatic ads and branded content."
  • Its five-year business plan has been approved by both board and investors, per Bauman, who leads the business side of the new venture.

What to watch: The company — which currently employs around 50 employees, 30 of which sit in the newsroom — plans to launch a podcast hosted by McGann and Matthew Yglesias later this year.

Go deeper: D.C. journalists launch media company with $10 million+ funding

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Media experts sound alarm on rise of paywalled content

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It’s a bull market for media companies targeting high-end readers, with Justin Smith and Ben Smith joining the likes of Puck, Air Mail, The Information, Axios, Punchbowl News, and others targeting influential, wealthy individuals with new digital publications.

Why it matters: "In this commercial environment, quality is being supported by paying audiences," said Rodney Benson, chair of NYU's Department of Media, Culture, and Communication. "Obviously, long-term, this is going to have tremendously negative civic effects."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Candle Media acquires Faraway Road Productions amid buying spree

Candle Media, a new media rollup company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, has acquired Faraway Road Productions, the content studio behind Fauda.

Why it matters: It's the latest production studio to be snapped up by the pair. They are looking to create a global media company via rollup brands that they can one day take public, per The Information.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow