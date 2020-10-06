33 mins ago - Health

D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. reported 105 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest number of new infections since June.

Why it matters: A cluster of at least 20 cases has been tied to the White House, raising concerns that the virus may be spreading into the surrounding community.

Between the lines: Axios' Caitlin Owens notes that the White House is doing only minimal contact tracing, and has not sought help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per the New York Times.

  • It has decided not to trace the contacts of attendees at last weekend’s Rose Garden event celebrating the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. At least eight people who attended that event have since tested positive.
  • It’s opting instead to only notify President's Trump’s contacts in the two days before his diagnosis — an extensive list.

Driving the news: Despite a set of recent incidents that could link the White House to new cases, Trump, who was hospitalized last week after a drop in his oxygen levels, tweeted that the coronavirus is less lethal than the flu. Facebook and Twitter have both taken action against the posts for spreading misleading information.

By the numbers: A total of 15,652 people have tested positive in D.C. since the pandemic began, according to district data.

  • 19-to-30-year-olds comprise the bulk of the infections at 23%, but most of the lethal cases are among residents over 60 years-old.
  • The disease has disproportionately affected Black/African American communities, with 469 deaths out of the total 631 in D.C.

Go deeper: The White House's reckless pandemic response

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
8 hours ago - Health

The White House's reckless pandemic response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible.

Why it matters: This botched response has jeopardized the health of the president and his staff, and it has set a very poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House coronavirus outbreak reaches the press corps

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

White House reporters are increasingly anxious and angry about the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19 cases within its own building.

State of play: Several White House reporters have tested positive and many are trying to figure out whether they and their families need to quarantine.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow