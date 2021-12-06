U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.

Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent.

Driving the news: Ride-hailing giant Didi is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and to relist in Hong Kong following pressure from Chinese regulators.

It’s the first — with more than 200 others potentially at risk for delisting — as Chinese and U.S. regulators simultaneously pull and push Chinese companies out of U.S. markets.

The details: SEC rules laid out last week require Chinese companies listed in the U.S. to face audits or risk delisting within three years — an escalation of a nearly two-decade old requirement.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s financial regulators are readying rules that will make it more onerous and costly for Chinese tech startups to list outside of China.

The backdrop: D.C., over the past five years, has cracked down on Chinese businesses and executives over national security and human rights concerns.

China’s economic development over the past three decades means the country no longer needs massive Wall Street deals like Didi.

What they’re saying: “[M]ore and more listings will occur [on Chinese stock exchanges], both due to China pulling companies home, as well as the U.S. pushing them out,” Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, tells Axios.

Threat level: “Absent a political solution,” all Chinese companies listed in the U.S. could be delisted within three years, says Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer of Krane Funds Advisors.

By the numbers: There were 248 Chinese companies listed on the three largest U.S. exchanges as of May 2021, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

The total market capitalization of these firms exceeded $2 trillion, or just under 10% of the NYSE’s 2020 equity market capitalization, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.

Be smart: Chinese companies are "stuck between a rock and a hard place," because Chinese law has prohibited them from undergoing audit reviews that will keep them listed — but the companies were allowed to list when it was known that they couldn't adhere to the reviews in the first place, Ahern notes.

The SEC, Nasdaq and NYSE declined to comment.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board oversees the audits and says on its site: “We remain concerned about our lack of access in China and will continue to pursue available options to support the interests of investors and the public.”

On Sunday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement addressing the audit issue saying there's been cooperation between U.S. and Chinese policy makers and that they've "worked together on pilot inspection programs."

What to watch: Shares of U.S. listed companies including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu have all fallen this year amid this regulatory uncertainty and an economic slowdown in China.

Yes, but: Despite this year’s headlines and volatility in Chinese assets, “our discussions with institutional clients around adding Chinese assets to portfolios have only increased,” says Santos.

The bottom line: Securities regulators in the U.S. and China want to draw new rules of engagement that only push them further apart.