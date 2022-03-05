U.S. trucker convoy to arrive in D.C.-area
A convoy of American truckers calling for an end to COVID-19 safety mandates is expected to arrive in the Washington, D.C.-area this weekend.
Why it matters: The approaching convoy is a continuation of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," where protestors jammed up a trio of border crossings and downtown Ottawa for several days last month.
- Truckers from around the nation have joined the U.S. convoy, including the "People's Convoy," which started its cross-country trek in Southern California last week.
- The convoy is happening despite loosening pandemic safety restrictions nationwide
Details: The truckers will arrive in the D.C.-area on March 5, the group said in a press release, but it is unclear how many trucks or protesters will participate.
- The group has nearly 300,000 Facebook followers and includes truckers, spiritual leaders, lawyers, doctors, pilots, rail workers and teachers, CNN reports.
The big picture: The Canadian trucker movement spawned similar "Freedom Convoys" in Europe, including in Belgium and France.
- Canadian police, who fired tear gas at demonstrators, arrested more than 100 people over several days.
- A spokesperson for the "People's Convoy" didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.