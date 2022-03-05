U.S. trucker convoy to arrive in D.C.-area

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A convoy of American truckers calling for an end to COVID-19 safety mandates is expected to arrive in the Washington, D.C.-area this weekend.

Why it matters: The approaching convoy is a continuation of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," where protestors jammed up a trio of border crossings and downtown Ottawa for several days last month.

Truckers from around the nation have joined the U.S. convoy, including the "People's Convoy," which started its cross-country trek in Southern California last week.

The convoy is happening despite loosening pandemic safety restrictions nationwide

Details: The truckers will arrive in the D.C.-area on March 5, the group said in a press release, but it is unclear how many trucks or protesters will participate.

The group has nearly 300,000 Facebook followers and includes truckers, spiritual leaders, lawyers, doctors, pilots, rail workers and teachers, CNN reports.

The big picture: The Canadian trucker movement spawned similar "Freedom Convoys" in Europe, including in Belgium and France.