Daytona 500 to welcome 30,000 fans in largest sporting event of COVID era

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 is expected to have about 30,000 fans in attendance, giving NASCAR an even bigger crowd than the Super Bowl, which hosted fewer than 25,000 people.

What they're saying: "It's going to be the largest sporting event that happens in the United States since COVID hit," Daytona International Speedway president Chip Wile told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Details: Fans will undergo health screening and temperature checks before entering the venue and must wear masks and stay socially distanced in the stands.

  • A few thousand fans will be permitted in the infield, but pit road, the garage and paddock areas are all closed.

The big picture: Denny Hamlin could become the first driver to win three straight Daytona 500s, while Ryan Newman is returning to Daytona a year after his horrifying crash.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

FBI warns of romance scammers this Valentine's Day

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The FBI offers some advice for the lovelorn on this Valentine's Day: The way to heartbreak is through your bank account.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has mostly left the search for love online, and the FBI says it's seen a rise in reports of scams that seem to offer romance, but are actually seeking to wrangle money or financial information from their victims.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The problem with vaccine patents

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Open-source the vaccines. That's the message being sent by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a coalition that includes Amnesty International, Oxfam, and UNAIDS.

Why it matters: Manufacturing capacity needs to be scaled up dramatically — and cutting out the need for laborious, expensive and secretive negotiations with vaccine patent holders could help.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Russell Contreras
2 hours ago - Science

Afrofuturism: The rise of Black science fiction and fantasy

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Gérard Sioen/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

More Black writers and artists are turning to science fiction — and an artistic movement known as Afrofuturism — to tackle issues around race and inequality and give fans an escape from the harsh realities on Earth.

The big picture: Afrofuturism was long an underground movement. Its roots date back to W.E.B. Du Bois, though its name wasn't coined til the 1990s. But it has been gaining a bigger mainstream profile in recent years with the blockbuster movie "Black Panther" and the HBO series "Lovecraft Country" and a national racial reckoning.  

Go deeper (2 min. read)