Daytona 500 to welcome 30,000 fans in largest sporting event of COVID era

Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
The Daytona 500 is expected to have about 30,000 fans in attendance, giving NASCAR an even bigger crowd than the Super Bowl, which hosted fewer than 25,000 people.
What they're saying: "It's going to be the largest sporting event that happens in the United States since COVID hit," Daytona International Speedway president Chip Wile told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Details: Fans will undergo health screening and temperature checks before entering the venue and must wear masks and stay socially distanced in the stands.
- A few thousand fans will be permitted in the infield, but pit road, the garage and paddock areas are all closed.
The big picture: Denny Hamlin could become the first driver to win three straight Daytona 500s, while Ryan Newman is returning to Daytona a year after his horrifying crash.
- Bubba Wallace will make his debut for Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing.
- Pitbull will serve as grand marshal after becoming co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, which is making its NASCAR debut.