Davidson freezes college tuition because of COVID-19

Davidson, the private college in North Carolina, will freeze tuition and fees next year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Carol Quillen told students via email.

Why it matters: It's the school's first freeze in 25 years. Davidson has need-blind admission and costs just over $70,000 a year (the school's average financial aid package is roughly $49,000 a year).

Tuition and fees account for more than half the school's revenue, Quillen told students.

The big picture: Colleges and universities nationwide are trying to help students adapt to the pandemic.

That includes virtual or hybrid options, in addition to changing the admissions process by making standardized testing optional.

The bottom line: Many schools are newly in financial peril from the pandemic.