Davidson freezes college tuition because of COVID-19

Davidson, the private college in North Carolina, will freeze tuition and fees next year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Carol Quillen told students via email.
Why it matters: It's the school's first freeze in 25 years. Davidson has need-blind admission and costs just over $70,000 a year (the school's average financial aid package is roughly $49,000 a year).
- Tuition and fees account for more than half the school's revenue, Quillen told students.
The big picture: Colleges and universities nationwide are trying to help students adapt to the pandemic.
- That includes virtual or hybrid options, in addition to changing the admissions process by making standardized testing optional.
The bottom line: Many schools are newly in financial peril from the pandemic.