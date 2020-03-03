David Plouffe's book doubleheader helps the whole family take on Trump
Covers: Viking, Henry Holt
David Plouffe, President Obama's campaign manager in 2008, is out today with a pair of books — one for adults and one for young people — with the common theme: You can do this.
What they're saying: Plouffe told Axios the books are out on the same day because he's "hoping families will talk about what they can do to defeat Trump — and if parents and kids are both reading the respective books they can make the best plan together for the general election."
- "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump" is rawer: "Lord knows what [Trump will] do on Twitter heading up to Election Day."
- "Ripples of Hope," aimed at 10- to 15-year-olds, is more aspirational: Election night "will be a lifetime memory, win or lose."