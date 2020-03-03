34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

David Plouffe's book doubleheader helps the whole family take on Trump

Mike Allen

Covers: Viking, Henry Holt

David Plouffe, President Obama's campaign manager in 2008, is out today with a pair of books — one for adults and one for young people — with the common theme: You can do this.

What they're saying: Plouffe told Axios the books are out on the same day because he's "hoping families will talk about what they can do to defeat Trump — and if parents and kids are both reading the respective books they can make the best plan together for the general election."

  • "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump" is rawer: "Lord knows what [Trump will] do on Twitter heading up to Election Day."
  • "Ripples of Hope," aimed at 10- to 15-year-olds, is more aspirational: Election night "will be a lifetime memory, win or lose."

Go deeper

Axios

What companies know about you

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Technology
Fadel Allassan

Sanders pondered a primary challenge against Obama in 2012

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders pondered a primary challenge against former President Obama in 2012, forcing then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to talk him down, reports The Atlantic.

Why it matters: While Obama hasn't endorsed a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, he cautioned last year that "the average American doesn't think that we have to completely tear down the system and remake it" — a veiled jab at the Vermont senator, the current front-runner.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Sanders accuses Bloomberg of trying to "buy" the 2020 election

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg. Photos: Drew Angerer; Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders tore into 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg at a Las Vegas campaign event Saturday, saying the billionaire and former New York mayor is trying to "buy the presidency" by paying millions of dollars in advertising.

Why it matters: Bloomberg has surged in national polling recently, having poured millions of dollars into campaign ads largely targeting Trump. His candidacy has become an obvious foil for Sanders, whose grassroots campaign railing against billionaires and the establishment has vaulted him to front-runner status.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy