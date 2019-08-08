Plouffe told me in an interview that because Trump is a master at dominating attention, "we need to have millions of people out there who are talking to that fairly small universe of [persuadable] people in those battleground states."

"I think the affirmative case is as important, if not more important, than a negative case," Plouffe said.

"So we need a nominee and volunteers who are passionate to say, 'You know what? I really think this person will be a good president — they're not just an antidote to getting rid of Trump.'"

After the White House, Plouffe — author of "The Audacity to Win" — became a senior executive at Uber. He now leads policy and advocacy at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and lives in San Francisco.

