David Muir is the most-watched man in summer TV

David Muir. Photo: ABC News
A quirk of the shutdown era, going back to March, has been the resurgence of evening news shows.
The intrigue: With no Olympics, and "60 Minutes" and other shows in summer reruns, ABC's "World News Tonight with David Muir" — for weeks — has been the most watched show on all of television.
- "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" also has at times averaged more viewers than any program in prime time TV, AP reported from Nielsen data.
This isn't a chart of news shows — this is a chart of all TV: