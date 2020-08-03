David Muir is the most-watched man in summer TV

A quirk of the shutdown era, going back to March, has been the resurgence of evening news shows.

The intrigue: With no Olympics, and "60 Minutes" and other shows in summer reruns, ABC's "World News Tonight with David Muir" — for weeks — has been the most watched show on all of television.

"NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" also has at times averaged more viewers than any program in prime time TV, AP reported from Nielsen data.

This isn't a chart of news shows — this is a chart of all TV: