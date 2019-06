The evening news broadcasts for both ABC and NBC will take their broadcasts to Normandy this week as David Muir and Lester Holt anchor special editions for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Details: Muir will also head "Return to Normandy," a weeklong series airing on both "World News Tonight" and "Nightline," as he accompanies "a half dozen World War II veterans from all over the country" who are heading back to France to mark the occasion.