David Hogg: "I absolutely remember" Marjorie Taylor Greene harassment

David Hogg, a survivor of the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said in a CNN interview on Thursday that he "absolutely remembers" an incident in 2019 in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) harassed him and baselessly accused him of being paid by George Soros.

Why it matters: Greene's past online activity indicating support for violence against Democrats and promoting debunked conspiracy theories about mass shootings are presenting a huge problem for Republican leadership.

What's happening: In a recently resurfaced video of Greene confronting Hogg, she calls the gun control activist a "coward" and accuses him of "attacking our Second Amendment," before telling him she's a gun owner and has a concealed carry permit.

What he's saying: "I absolutely remember that and I remember thinking, you know, I'll just keep a straight face and practice my mindfulness meditation that I've often done to cope with my PTSD and my ADHD as well," Hogg said after he was asked if he remembered the encounter.

  • "It was actually really helpful in that regard because we can see in that video, they're clearly trying to get a rise out of me and the fellow activists that I'm with by asking incredibly triggering questions," he continued.
  • "She talks as well about, you know, saying that she's an American citizen, almost as if implying I'm not just as American as she is or any of us are simply for not wanting our friends to die anymore. That's just horrific and disgusting."

The big picture: Republican leaders, including former President Trump, embraced Greene — a former QAnon conspiracy theorist — after her Georgia primary win. The party is now confronting backlash at a time when politicians are being pressured to address extremism after the pro-Trump Capitol riots, AP writes.

  • Hogg called on House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to take Greene's committee assignments away and hold her accountable for her rhetoric.
  • A spokesperson for McCarthy told Axios this week that Greene's "comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them."
  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said on Wednesday that he was preparing a resolution to remove Greene from Congress.

Go deeper

Lachlan Markay
Updated Jan 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Taylor Greene tests McCarthy with caustic comments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to a House colleague before being sworn in. Photo: Bill O'Leary-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is setting up a new test for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Why it matters: The freshman Republican from Georgia made a series of bizarre and outlandish remarks before her time in Congress that rival former Rep. Steve King's talk of white supremacy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneKadia Goba
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Mischief Makers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers are emerging as troublemakers within their parties and political thorns for their leadership.

Why it matters: We're calling this group "The Mischief Makers" — members who threaten to upend party unity — the theme eclipsing Washington at the moment — and potentially jeopardize the Democrats' or Republicans' position heading into the 2022 midterms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trading platforms curb trading on high-flying Reddit stocks

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TDAmeritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Why it matters: It limits access to the traders that have contributed to the wild Reddit-driven activity of the past few days — a phenomenon that has gripped Wall Street and the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

