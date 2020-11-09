Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive for COVID-19

David Bossie joins President Trump's motorcade in May 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

David Bossie, one of President Trump's outside advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the president's election night party last week, sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: Bossie is helping the Trump campaign lead a barrage of lawsuits to contest the outcome of the 2020 election, as the president continues to spread unsubstantiated allegations that widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballot irregularities stole the election from him.

The big picture: Secretary Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson also tested positive for the coronavirus, his team confirmed Monday. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive for the virus last week.

  • Both Carson and Meadows were also at the White House celebration last Tuesday, sources who attended the party tell Axios.

What they're saying: "Any positive case is taken seriously," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement. "Contact tracing has been conducted by the White House Medical Unit consistent with CDC guidelines to stop further transmission. Appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made."

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Updated 43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stock market rises after Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news

A face mask hanging on the fence of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Dow closed up 2.9%, or 835 points, after Pfizer announced promising, though early, findings about the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 finished up 1.2%.

The state of play: The vaccine progress is fueling market optimism about a possible return to normal, as the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing restrictions have held back the U.S. economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Rep. Tony Cárdenas is running for chair of House Democrats' campaign arm

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) is running for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), as Democrats look for new leadership after failing to expand their House majority in last week's election, according to a source familiar.

Why it matters: Cardenas' consideration for this leadership post reflects a recognition among Democrats that they need to shore up their support with Hispanic voters and better understand the nuances of the Latino community to improve their electoral prospects.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede to Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) celebrated Republicans' congressional victories and defended President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, saying on the Senate floor Monday that Trump has "every right to look into allegations and request recounts."

The state of play: As of Monday afternoon, only four Republican senators — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) — had congratulated Biden on his projected victory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow