Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive for COVID-19

David Bossie, one of President Trump's outside advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the president's election night party last week, sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: Bossie is helping the Trump campaign lead a barrage of lawsuits to contest the outcome of the 2020 election, as the president continues to spread unsubstantiated allegations that widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballot irregularities stole the election from him.

Bloomberg first reported on Bossie's positive test.

Bossie did not respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: Secretary Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson also tested positive for the coronavirus, his team confirmed Monday. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive for the virus last week.

Both Carson and Meadows were also at the White House celebration last Tuesday, sources who attended the party tell Axios.

What they're saying: "Any positive case is taken seriously," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement. "Contact tracing has been conducted by the White House Medical Unit consistent with CDC guidelines to stop further transmission. Appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made."