We're in the heart of cuffing season, which is the popular millennial term for the winter months when people stop dating around and pair up with someone to spend the cold, snowy days with.
The big picture: To that end, dating apps are seeing an uptick in activity. Bumble projects it'll pick up 3 million new users in the period between Thanksgiving and the Sunday after New Year's Day (Jan. 5)
- That day is dubbed "Dating Sunday" because it's consistently the busiest day for online dating — likely because the holidays are over, and you're now staring down a cold, lonely winter.
The big picture: Bumble has close to 80 million users worldwide. Per the company's analysis, there will be around 20 million in-app messages sent on Jan. 5 alone. Last year, Tinder told Bustle that it saw 44 million matches on Dating Sunday.
Go deeper: The future of the first date