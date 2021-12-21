Sign up for our daily briefing

WH names AAPI advisory group addressing equity, anti-Asian hate

Actor Daniel Dae Kim attends at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

President Biden announced Monday the appointment of 23 people to serve on his Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

Why it matters: Per a White House statement, the group of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and advocates, including actor Daniel Dae Kim, will advise Biden on policies such as addressing anti-Asian xenophobia and violence — which has surged during the pandemic.

  • They'll also address advancing "equity and opportunity" for the AAPI community — in particular overcoming barriers that women, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities face, according to the White House.

The big picture: While Kim is best known for starring in shows like "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O," the White House noted he's "also turned to advocacy, joining the Asian American Foundation, where he serves a Co-Chair of the Advisory Council."

  • Other members include author Ai-jen Poo; the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress' Mia Ives-Rublee; tech executive Ajay Bhutoria; former Guam congressman Robert Underwood; the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment's Kerry Doi and; International Community Health Services' Teresita Batayola.
  • The University of Hawaii's Amefil "Amy" Agbayani; Olshan Realty's Emily Chen; the Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence's Grace Huang; the Center for Pan Asian Community Services' Victoria Huynh; physician Kimberly Chang; endocrinologist Raynald Samoa and; Policy Vets' Kamal Kalsi will also serve.
  • The other members are Hawaii Community Foundation's Michelle Kauhane; entrepreneur Kevin Kim; former media executive Sarah Min; Instacart's Naheed Qureshi; The Asian American Foundation's founding president Sonal Shah; entrepreneur Smita Shah; social justice advocate KaYing Yang and; Luisa Blue, who retired from a top Service Employees International Union role in 2020.

Rebecca Falconer
5 mins ago - Energy & Environment

California sues Walmart for allegedly dumping hazardous waste

Photo: Apu GomesO/AFP via Getty Images

California officials filed a lawsuit against Walmart Monday, alleging the retail giant illegally dumped hazardous waste in state landfills. Walmart said it will fight the lawsuit, which it called "unjustified."

Why it matters: The suit alleges Walmart unlawfully disposed of about 159,600 pounds in items each year over the past six years in landfills not equipped to handle toxic waste in violation of state environmental laws and regulations.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

NHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The National Hockey League announced it's briefly postponing all NHL games from Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads across North America.

Why it matters: Monday night's announcement of the postponement until Dec. 27 means the NHL is the first major pro sports league in North America to pause its season due to the outbreak.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon updates rules to combat rising extremism

Men wearing military tactical gear on the Senate side of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Pentagon announced Monday new steps in its internal fight against the rising appeal of extremist ideas and ideologies in its ranks.

Why it matters: Domestic extremism in the military has become a growing concern in recent years, but blew wide open on Jan. 6 when former and current service members — some in tactical gear — participated in the U.S. Capitol. insurrection.

