President Biden announced Monday the appointment of 23 people to serve on his Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

Why it matters: Per a White House statement, the group of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and advocates, including actor Daniel Dae Kim, will advise Biden on policies such as addressing anti-Asian xenophobia and violence — which has surged during the pandemic.

They'll also address advancing "equity and opportunity" for the AAPI community — in particular overcoming barriers that women, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities face, according to the White House.

The big picture: While Kim is best known for starring in shows like "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O," the White House noted he's "also turned to advocacy, joining the Asian American Foundation, where he serves a Co-Chair of the Advisory Council."