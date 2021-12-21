Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Actor Daniel Dae Kim attends at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images
President Biden announced Monday the appointment of 23 people to serve on his Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.
Why it matters: Per a White House statement, the group of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and advocates, including actor Daniel Dae Kim, will advise Biden on policies such as addressing anti-Asian xenophobia and violence — which has surged during the pandemic.
- They'll also address advancing "equity and opportunity" for the AAPI community — in particular overcoming barriers that women, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities face, according to the White House.
The big picture: While Kim is best known for starring in shows like "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O," the White House noted he's "also turned to advocacy, joining the Asian American Foundation, where he serves a Co-Chair of the Advisory Council."
- Other members include author Ai-jen Poo; the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress' Mia Ives-Rublee; tech executive Ajay Bhutoria; former Guam congressman Robert Underwood; the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment's Kerry Doi and; International Community Health Services' Teresita Batayola.
- The University of Hawaii's Amefil "Amy" Agbayani; Olshan Realty's Emily Chen; the Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence's Grace Huang; the Center for Pan Asian Community Services' Victoria Huynh; physician Kimberly Chang; endocrinologist Raynald Samoa and; Policy Vets' Kamal Kalsi will also serve.
- The other members are Hawaii Community Foundation's Michelle Kauhane; entrepreneur Kevin Kim; former media executive Sarah Min; Instacart's Naheed Qureshi; The Asian American Foundation's founding president Sonal Shah; entrepreneur Smita Shah; social justice advocate KaYing Yang and; Luisa Blue, who retired from a top Service Employees International Union role in 2020.