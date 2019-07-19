Dan Le Batard denounces Trump, rips ESPN's no-politics policy

ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard denounced the scene at President Trump's latest rally during his Thursday show, calling the chants of "send her back" directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) "un-American" and "deeply offensive."

The big picture: In doing so, Le Batard also blasted his own network's no-politics policy, which ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro doubled down on back in May, and called it "cowardly."