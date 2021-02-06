Sign up for our daily briefing

Daily school attendance falls amid the coronavirus pandemic

1st grade students of Rose Hill Elementary in Commerce City, Colorado, in January. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Daily school attendance in some districts across the U.S. has dropped by an average of 2.3% this academic year compared to 2019, according to data from PowerSchool, a company that helps track grades and attendance, reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: The attendance drop contributes to fears that the pandemic may worsen pre-pandemic academic achievement goals and the long-term well-being of the U.S. economy.

By the numbers: PowerSchool's data covers 2,700 districts that include more than 2.5 million students learning in person and online.

  • PowerSchool's data indicated that attendance plunged in 75% of the districts from September to November 2020, dropping by 1.5% on average each month.

The big picture: Data from some states and school districts show that students learning remotely were attending school less often compared to their in-school classmates, according to WSJ.

Go deeper: Private schools pull students away from public schools

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Feb 5, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Florida's plan to address students' "COVID slide"

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A bill racing through the Florida Senate would allow elementary and middle school students to repeat a grade next year if their learning has suffered during the pandemic, the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald's Ana Ceballos reports.

Why it matters: Evidence is mounting that the "COVID slide" is real and troubling.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about transportation equity, the coronavirus and the future of travel. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

