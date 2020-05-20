Cyclone Amphan triggered torrential rains and powerful winds in eastern India and Bangladesh as it closed in on the countries Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Authorities are evacuating millions of people as they prepare for one of the worst storms since 1999, when a cyclone killed over 9,000 people. The World Meteorological Association notes the super cyclone is set to hit densely populated areas at a time when coronavirus pandemic restrictions are "complicating disaster management."

The India Meteorological Department expects "extensive damage" when it makes landfall in the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Hatiya Islands in the evening with a maximum sustained wind speed of 77 miles per hour.

While some 3 million people had evacuated, some cyclone shelters were half-empty amid fears people may be at risk from the coronavirus because of social distancing concerns, per the New York Times.

Of note: Both countries have implemented strict lockdown measure in response to the pandemic amid soaring cases.

As the storm approached, India reported 5,611 new cases on Wednesday — the biggest rise since the outbreak began. The Indian government has confirmed more than 61,100 cases and over 3,300 deaths from the virus.

Bangladesh has more than 25,1000 cases and 370 deaths from COVID-19, Johns Hopkins data shows.

