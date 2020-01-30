Cybersecurity sector sees record venture capital investment in 2019

Adapted from PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

The cybersecurity sector is attracting "unprecedented levels of VC dealmaking," according to the year-end Venture Monitor report by the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook.

Why it matters: Technology is now not just a sector of the economy, it is the primary driver of the economy. And the more wireless networks, software applications, cloud data centers and internet-connected devices we use, the more security vulnerabilities we'll have to protect against.