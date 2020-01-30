Cybersecurity sector sees record venture capital investment in 2019
The cybersecurity sector is attracting "unprecedented levels of VC dealmaking," according to the year-end Venture Monitor report by the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook.
Why it matters: Technology is now not just a sector of the economy, it is the primary driver of the economy. And the more wireless networks, software applications, cloud data centers and internet-connected devices we use, the more security vulnerabilities we'll have to protect against.
The big picture: That's a big opportunity for smart investors. Virtually every company is willing to pay big bucks for security solutions and protection. And the threats are morphing all the time.
Details: Cybersecurity capital investment hit a new record in 2019.
The share of late-stage deals fell slightly due to strong interest in early-stage deals, per the data.
The average deal size in 2019 was $17.3 million, a slight uptick from 2018.
But average valuations fell to $136.8 million, a correction after a significant uptick from 2017–2018.