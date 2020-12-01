Cyber Monday sets record for biggest online shopping day in U.S. history

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Americans spent $10.8 billion on Cyber Monday this year, making it the largest online shopping day in U.S. history, according to Adobe Analytics data reported by CNBC.
Why it matters: The surge in online shopping comes as the pandemic has accelerated the decline of Black Friday shopping at traditional brick-and-mortar stores, which saw in-store traffic plunge by roughly 50% compared with last year, according to data from RetailNext and Sensormatic Solutions.
By the numbers: Total Cyber Monday spending this year was up 15.1% from the $9.39 billion that consumers spent last year, but fell short of the $12.7 billion in spending Adobe forecasted earlier in the year.
- Consumers also spent about $9 billion online on Black Friday this year, a 22% jump from the record set in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics.
What to watch: Adobe is now forecasting consumers will spend $184 billion across the entire holiday season, a 30% increase from last year.