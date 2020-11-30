Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cyber Monday sales projected to grow 15%-35% from 2019

A USPS worker unpacks packages from a truck on Dec. 02, 2019 in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Cyber Monday has never been more meaningless, given the kickoff of the holiday season this year has been more virtual than ever thanks to the pandemic.

Why it matters: Consumers spent roughly $9 billion online on Black Friday, a 22% jump from last year's previously record high, according to Adobe Analytics.

  • Still, Adobe anticipates even bigger online sales: Cyber Monday sales are estimated to hit between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion, which would represent growth of 15% to 35% from 2019.

Between the lines: Real-time shopping data from both RetailNext and Sensormatic Solutions showed in-store traffic plunged by roughly 50% compared to last year's Black Friday.

  • Keep in mind: In-store traffic on Black Friday was already on the decline. Per Sensormatic Solutions, foot traffic fell over 6% in 2019 from the prior year. In 2018, in-store shopping fell by 1.7% compared to 2017.

Yes, but: The stronger-than-expected Black Friday may not be enough to boost overall holiday sales.

  • "To avoid stockouts and delivery delays, many consumers are pulling their holiday spending forward, which could result in disappointing sales in December," Sarah Wyeth, lead retail analyst at S&P Global Ratings, wrote in a note.
  • S&P estimates holiday sales will grow at a "meager" 0.3% rate this year.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street wonders how bad it has to get

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street is working out how bad the economy will have to get for Congress to feel motivated to move on economic support.

Why it matters: A pre-Thanksgiving data dump showed more evidence of a floundering economic recovery. But the slow drip of crumbling economic data may not be enough to push Washington past a gridlock to halt the economic backslide.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moderna announced that it plans to file with the FDA Monday for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, which the company said has an efficacy rate of 94.1%.

Why it matters: Moderna will become the second company to file for a vaccine EUA after Pfizer did the same earlier this month, potentially paving the way for the U.S. to have two COVID-19 vaccines in distribution by the end of the year. The company said its vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate against severe COVID cases.

Scott Rosenberg
3 hours ago - Technology

The social media addiction bubble

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, everyone from Senate leaders to the makers of Netflix's popular "Social Dilemma" is promoting the idea that Facebook is addictive.

Yes, but: Human beings have raised fears about the addictive nature of every new media technology since the 18th century brought us the novel, yet the species has always seemed to recover its balance once the initial infatuation wears off.

