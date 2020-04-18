1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Some customers tip more generously as coronavirus slams service sector

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Some restaurants and other businesses, primarily in the service sector, are seeing spikes in tips as the coronavirus pandemic stalls the U.S. economy.

Why it matters: The restaurant industry has been hit hard as mandated dining area closures have forced businesses to restructure operations. Many workers rely heavily on tips, so the uptick in discretionary gratuity can help make up the difference.

The state of play: Matthew Danna, co-founder and CEO of Boulevard Labs Inc., a software provider to salons and spas, told the Wall Street Journal, "Historically, the only time we’ve seen gratuity rates shift this much is during the week before Christmas, when clients are feeling extra generous and thankful to the professionals that help them look and feel their best all year long."

  • The average tip for a pizza pickup in the U.S. was $5.32 in the second week of April, a 40% increase in what pizzerias saw in late February.
  • Instacart, a delivery service, said its drivers received tips in mid-March that were 30% higher on average than four weeks prior.

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Pentagon extends freeze on U.S. troop movement

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and President Trump hold a White House breifing on the coronavirus on March 18. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The freeze on U.S. troops' international and domestic movement will extend until June 30, Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matt Donovan told reporters in a Saturday conference call, the Military Times reports.

What's happening: The original travel restrictions, which went into effect on March 16, apply to all Defense Department service members and civilians, as well as their family members. Travel for medical treatment is permitted and service members may take leave in their local areas, the original restrictions state.

Rashaan Ayesh

Women make up a majority of essential U.S. coronavirus workers

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

One in three jobs held by women has been deemed as essential, putting women in the U.S. on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: Nearly 52% of all essential workers are women, the N.Y. Times reports. That includes 77% of health care workers, 78% of social workers and more than 2/3 of grocery store and fast-food employees.

