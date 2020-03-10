Curiosity rover captures a Martian panorama
Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The hiking on Mars must be pretty sweet. A new panoramic image taken by NASA's Curiosity shows the mountains of the Red Planet in all their glory.
Why it matters: The 1.8-billion-pixel panorama is the highest-resolution photo of its kind taken by Curiosity so far.
How it works: The panorama — released last week — was created from more than 1,000 photos taken during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday by Curiosity from its position on the side of Mount Sharp in the Gale Crater.
- "It required more than 6 1/2 hours over the four days for Curiosity to capture the individual shots," NASA said in a statement.
