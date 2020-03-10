Curiosity rover captures a Martian panorama

The hiking on Mars must be pretty sweet. A new panoramic image taken by NASA's Curiosity shows the mountains of the Red Planet in all their glory.

Why it matters: The 1.8-billion-pixel panorama is the highest-resolution photo of its kind taken by Curiosity so far.

How it works: The panorama — released last week — was created from more than 1,000 photos taken during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday by Curiosity from its position on the side of Mount Sharp in the Gale Crater.

"It required more than 6 1/2 hours over the four days for Curiosity to capture the individual shots," NASA said in a statement.

