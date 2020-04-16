Cuomo extends New York coronavirus shutdown to May 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that he's stretching the state's stay-at-home order for another two weeks until May 15.

The big picture: Some governors across the U.S. have already lengthened their stay-at-home mandates past the White House's May 1 goal of reopening the economy. Public health experts have warned that lifting social distancing restrictions after 30 days would lead to a spike in infections this summer.

What he's saying:

"I would like to see that infection rate get down even more. The New York pause policies, the closedown policies will be extended in coordination with other states until May 15. I don't want to project beyond that period. That's about one month. One month is a long time. People need certainty and clarity so they can plan. I need a coordinated action plan with the other states. So one month we'll continue the closedown policies. What happens after them? I don't know."

— Gov. Cuomo at a press conference Thursday

