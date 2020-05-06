Cuomo: Coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Wednesday that his state appears to have "turned the corner" when it comes to managing its coronavirus outbreak, but warned that cases are still increasing for the rest of the country.

Why it matters: Like some other initial outbreak sites, New York has seen decreases in its daily hospitalization rate, death count and number of new cases. But positive signs in those places have offset the increasing infection numbers around the country as hotspots begin to emerge in smaller communities nationwide.

"For every indication of improvement in controlling the virus, new outbreaks have emerged elsewhere, leaving the nation stuck in a steady, unrelenting march of deaths and infections," the New York Times writes.

A number of states have begun to lift stay-at-home orders they implemented to combat the spread of the virus.

What he's saying:

"You look at what's happening in New York. Yes, our line is going down. Our number of cases is going down. We have turned the corner, and we're on the decline. You take New York out of the national numbers, the numbers for the rest of the nation are going up.

To me, that vindicates what we're doing here in New York, which says follow the science, follow the data. Put the politics aside and the emotion aside. What we're doing here shows results."

— Andrew Cuomo at a press briefing Wednesday

Go deeper: The states where the coronavirus is spreading fastest