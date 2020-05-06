2 hours ago - Health

Cuomo: Coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Wednesday that his state appears to have "turned the corner" when it comes to managing its coronavirus outbreak, but warned that cases are still increasing for the rest of the country.

Why it matters: Like some other initial outbreak sites, New York has seen decreases in its daily hospitalization rate, death count and number of new cases. But positive signs in those places have offset the increasing infection numbers around the country as hotspots begin to emerge in smaller communities nationwide.

  • "For every indication of improvement in controlling the virus, new outbreaks have emerged elsewhere, leaving the nation stuck in a steady, unrelenting march of deaths and infections," the New York Times writes.
  • A number of states have begun to lift stay-at-home orders they implemented to combat the spread of the virus.

What he's saying:

"You look at what's happening in New York. Yes, our line is going down. Our number of cases is going down. We have turned the corner, and we're on the decline. You take New York out of the national numbers, the numbers for the rest of the nation are going up.
To me, that vindicates what we're doing here in New York, which says follow the science, follow the data. Put the politics aside and the emotion aside. What we're doing here shows results."
— Andrew Cuomo at a press briefing Wednesday

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

Trump at a factory in Phoenix that makes N-95 masks. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. States: Cuomo says coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

