Cuomo threatens to shut down parts of New York after 25,000 business violations

Screenshot: Cuomo press briefing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) threatened Sunday to reverse New York's phased reopening after the state received tens of thousands of complaints that businesses — particularly bars and restaurants in Manhattan and the Hamptons — were in violation of public health restrictions.

The big picture: The decrease in coronavirus cases in New Jersey and New York has helped flatten the overall curve in the U.S., but Cuomo has been insistent about the need to stay vigilant in order to prevent another wave of infections as states reopen.

  • The governor alluded to the fact that many states that reopened quickly are now seeing spikes in case numbers: "It's not hard to figure out what is happening here," he said. "So far, we have been the exception."

What they're saying: "We're not going to go back to that dark place because local government didn't do its job or because some individuals exploited the situation besides the legal violation," Cuomo said.

  • "We have gotten 25,000 complaints to the state of businesses that are in violation of the reopening plan — 25,000 complaints. We have never received more complaints in a shorter period of time."
  • "Think about how concerned New Yorkers are not just to see the violation but then to care enough to come back and write a letter or call registering the complaint. You know why? They're afraid for themselves."

Background: New York City is currently in phase two of its reopening plan, which includes detailed guidelines for restaurants and bars, the main culprit of violations, Cuomo said. Bars and restaurants risk losing their liquor license if they are caught in violation.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France will reopen its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

Tulsa health director says he wishes Trump would postpone rally

A Trump rally in 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart told Tulsa World in an interview that he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

The big picture: Dart's concerns have been echoed by public health experts who say hosting large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could prove to be dangerous. Trump's campaign has informed attendees that the president cannot be held liable if they contract COVID-19.

