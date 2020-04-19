2 hours ago - Health

Cuomo says New York is on "the other side" of the coronavirus curve

Jacob Knutson

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Sunday that data suggests the state is on "the other side" of its plateau in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: New York's daily deaths from the coronavirus dropped to 507 on Sunday — its lowest count since April 6 — while new hospitalizations dropped from 1,915 on Saturday to 1,384 on Sunday. However, Cuomo cautioned that "it's no time to get cocky" and that the "war is not won."

What he's saying: “We still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do," Cuomo said. "And this virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. We have been playing catch-up from day one ... so it is no time to relax. This is only halftime in this entire situation."

  • "We've showed that we can control the beast," he said. "We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control ... we keep that hospitalization rate down, as we all get very eager to get on with life and move on."
  • "When we talk about rebuilding, we have to talk about not just rebuilding, but let's learn from this horrific experience."

The big picture: As of Sunday afternoon, the state had reported 242,570 cases and 18,921 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

