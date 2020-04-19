15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo says New York will begin "aggressive" antibody testing this week

Ursula Perano

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Thursday that the state will begin the "most aggressive" antibody testing in the country this week in an effort to determine the true number of people who have been infected by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Antibody tests can confirm whether a person may have had the coronavirus but was asymptomatic. They're considered one of the key tools necessary to be able to understand the scale of the outbreak and to potentially reopen the economy.

  • "This will be the first true snapshot of what we're really dealing with," Cuomo said on Sunday.
  • It's not yet clear whether people who have antibodies for the coronavirus are immune from catching it again, but if that were the case, it could allow some workers to return to their jobs.

The state of play: Cuomo said the FDA has approved New York's antibody test, and that the New York Department of Health will look to facilitate around 14,000 tests this week from a random sample of individuals.

  • "It's not like testing where somebody can ask to be tested," he stressed. "It has to be a random sample that is conducted throughout the state. Thousands of people get tested so we know this percentage of the population had the antibodies."

The big picture: Cuomo said that the data suggests New York is on the latter end of its coronavirus peak and is headed toward recovery — so long as residents continue to abide by stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

As people around the globe tuned in to watch an online benefit event honoring health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, the COVID-19 death toll passed 160,000.

By the numbers: The virus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 161,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 195,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump and several states announced moves to ease lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to rise. It had surpassed 39,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced plans Saturday to reopen marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for personal use "as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," per a joint statement.

Sam Baker

It all comes back to testing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Friday that the city will start making diagnostic tests available to all employees of “essential” businesses, and to city employees performing essential services.

Why it matters: It’s the first program of its kind, and a model for other cities to follow. And it’s a reminder that testing remains the limiting factor in every facet of our response to the coronavirus.

