Cuomo announces 7-state consortium for buying PPE

Jacob Knutson

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware are forming a regional consortium to reduce competition when purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Why it matters: Cuomo and other governors have long complained that competition between states, private businesses and the federal government for critical coronavirus supplies has needlessly driven up prices in a time of emergency.

What he's saying: "The federal government is trying to buy it. I'm bidding on behalf of New York, we're bidding against other states — Texas, California, other states across the country trying to buy the same masks from the same vendor," he said. "We literally wound up bidding up the price."

  • Cuomo said New York alone has purchase $2 billion in medical equipment and supplies so far this year, and denounced the system as "totally inefficient and ineffective."
  • "We're going to form a consortium with our seven northeast partner states, which buy about $5 billion worth of equipment and supplies. That will then increase our market power when we're buying."
  • Cuomo said the consortium "will make us more competitive in the international marketplace, and I believe it will save taxpayers money. I also believe it will help us actually get the equipment, because we have trouble still getting the actual equipment."

The big picture: New York has continued to see declining coronavirus cases and deaths since passing the peak of its outbreak, but Cuomo warned against complacency. The state reported 280 deaths over the last 24 hours, marking a slight drop from Saturday and the continuation of a downward trend.

Orion Rummler

Maryland cancels order for masks and ventilators, asks AG to investigate shipment that never arrived

The World Central Kitchen distributes meals to citizens of Baltimore, Maryland in response to the coronavirus pandemic on May 2. Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Maryland is asking its attorney general to investigate a new company formed to buy and distribute protective gear after a $12.5 million shipment of face masks and ventilators for use in the novel coronavirus pandemic never arrived, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: First responders and health care workers have said they are dealing with massive shortages of critical supplies like face masks and personal protective equipment while responding to the pandemic.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,462,2682 — Total deaths: 244,911 — Total recoveries — 1,110,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,138,690 — Total deaths: 66,570 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. States: Michigan governor denounces protestors calling to reopen state while bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags — Cuomo announces regional consortium for buying PPE to reduce competition.
  4. Vaccine: Oxford scientist says evidence of efficacy could come in early June.
  5. Business: Gilead's CEO said the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government
  6. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Kudlow defends comments from February claiming virus was "contained."
  7. World: Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Orion Rummler

Former President Bush urges unity to overcome the coronavirus

Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas ,in October 2019. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush called for unity in the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a video published Saturday on Twitter.

The big picture: The crisis has incited clashes between states and the federal government as well as between Democrats and Republicans, as governors decide how to exit stay-at-home orders and Congress passes trillion-dollar stimulus packages to stanch unemployment levels that could exceed those of the Great Depression.

