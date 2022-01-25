Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said Tuesday he intends to run and win reelection amid a federal investigation into his activities.

Why it matters: The FBI said it conducted a "court-authorized" search in the area of Cuellar's Texas home last week. It's unclear why they are investigating Cuellar, but the raid could spell trouble for the moderate Democrat, who is a top target of progressives and faced a tough primary challenge in 2020, the Texas Tribune writes.

What he's saying: In a video released on Twitter, Cuellar reiterated that he is fully cooperating with law enforcement and "committed to ensuring that justice in the law is upheld."