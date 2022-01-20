The FBI said it conducted a "court-authorized" search on Wednesday in the area of the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).

State of play: "The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," an FBI spokesperson told Axios, adding that they "cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."

Several federal vehicles and two dozen agents were seen going "in and out" of Cuellar's residence on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Monitor, a local Texas newspaper that first reported the story. Agents were also seen outside of his campaign office.

What they're saying: "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld," a spokesperson for Cuellar said, per AP.

Cuellar's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Background: Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, has served in the House for Texas' 28th congressional district since 2005.