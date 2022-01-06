Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: Cryptocurrency crime numbers low as popularity soars

Emily Peck
Data: Chainalysis 2022 Crypto Crimes Trends Report; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Illicit activities like cybercrime, money laundering and terrorist financing made up only 0.15% of all crypto transactions conducted in 2021, according to a new report from Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform.

Why it matters: This is a sign of crypto's growing mainstream popularity — and a rebuke to critics who say digital currency is mainly for criminals.

Yes, but: Crypto crime is at an all-time high in absolute terms, the report found. It's just that the growth rate of legitimate activity far outpaced the growth rate for illicit activity, Kim Grauer, director of research at Chainalysis, tells Axios.

The big picture: Crypto use soared in 2021. Transaction volume ballooned to $15.8 trillion up from $2.4 trillion in 2020.

  • The growth was due, in part, to the growing popularity of decentralized finance, a term that encompasses all the bank-like activity that happens on the blockchain without a bank — like lending money.

Worth noting: Chainalysis acknowledges that the data could change with additional information. Last year, it reported that illicit activity made up 0.34% of 2020 crypto transaction volume, but revised that number upward to 0.62%.

  • And one big scam can move the needle: The 2019 number was an outlier, the firm said, because of the "PlusToken Ponzi scheme."

Kia Kokalitcheva
Jan 4, 2022 - Economy & Business

Scoop: NFT marketplace OpenSea in talks to buy Dharma Labs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

NFT marketplace OpenSea is in talks to acquire Dharma Labs, a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: NFTs have exploded in popularity, as everyone from global consumer brands to indie artists have rushed to sell digital collectibles, and user-friendly crypto wallets are critical to the industry's future growth.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Looking back at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where, inside, lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's electoral college victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

Emma Hurt
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Brian Kemp says he's "never said a bad word" about Trump

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tells Axios he stands by his condemnation of the attack as a "disgrace," as well as his certification of Joe Biden as the election winner.

  • But Kemp said he's continued to "thank" former President Donald Trump for “all the things that he did to help Georgia. I have never said a bad word about him.”
