Crypto jobs surge as money pours into the industry

Cryptocurrency-related job postings in the U.S. surged 395% between 2020 and 2021, per a new LinkedIn report.

Why it matters: Job growth in crypto dramatically outpaced the wider tech industry, which saw a 98% jump in postings in the same period.

The most common crypto job postings were blockchain developer and engineer, LinkedIn notes.

The big picture: This jobs boom comes as investments are pouring into the industry. Venture capitalists invested a record $30 billion in crypto companies in 2021, according to PitchBook.