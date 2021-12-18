Sign up for our daily briefing

Retail trading apps turn on crypto gifting in holiday push

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Retail trading apps are using the holidays to recruit more crypto adopters.

Driving the news: Robinhood said this week it would launch a crypto gifting feature just ahead of Christmas. 

  • Cash App, owned by Block (formerly Square), updated one of its similar features this week.

Why it matters: Crypto trading makes up a big part of their business. Gifting crypto could lure newcomers, as TechCrunch notes.

How it works: Robinhood users “can send as little as $1 worth of one of seven cryptocurrencies.” Recipients have 14 days to accept gifts through their own account on the app.

  • Cash App lets users send bitcoin using their balance or debit card now.

Go deeper

TuAnh Dam
Updated 31 mins ago - Health

Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. government has overcounted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Millions more people than initially thought are unprotected as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companiesParents end year with incredible stress — Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinationsFederal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surgeNew Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and upNew York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for AmericaCanada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers ± U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate cuts deal on Nord Stream 2 to end Cruz blockade of Biden's ambassador picks

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appear on "Meet the Press" in January 2013. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) cut a deal overnight to hold a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions next month in exchange for the Texas senator lifting his hold on more than three dozen of President Biden's ambassador picks.

Why it matters: Biden has fallen far behind his predecessors in the rate at which his ambassadorial and other high-level State Department picks have been confirmed, leaving gaping holes in critical foreign-policy and national-security roles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow