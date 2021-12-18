Retail trading apps are using the holidays to recruit more crypto adopters.

Driving the news: Robinhood said this week it would launch a crypto gifting feature just ahead of Christmas.

Cash App, owned by Block (formerly Square), updated one of its similar features this week.

Why it matters: Crypto trading makes up a big part of their business. Gifting crypto could lure newcomers, as TechCrunch notes.

How it works: Robinhood users “can send as little as $1 worth of one of seven cryptocurrencies.” Recipients have 14 days to accept gifts through their own account on the app.