Crude oil prices could hit $100 a barrel

Prices for crude oil have surged. Analysts now say global prices could hit $100 a barrel, with American benchmarks breaching $90.

Why it matters: The rise in oil prices is another reason inflation is set to stick around for a while.

The big picture: Since collapsing amid the worst of the COVID crisis, prices for oil have rebounded sharply. Here's why...

Demand is back. Global consumption is forecast to recover completely from the pandemic in 2022. (IEA)

OPEC and Russia have been relatively slow in boosting supplies, helping to keep prices up. (NYT)

Geopolitical risk has risen, especially given there's a chance that Russia — the world's third-largest producer — invades Ukraine and finds itself subject to sanctions. (Brookings)

What they're saying:

"We estimate that the oil market is heading for simultaneously low inventories, low spare capacity and still low investment — a triple deficit." JPMorgan: "Any disruptions to oil flows from Russia in a context of low spare capacity in other regions could easily send oil prices to $120."

What's next: On Feb. 2, OPEC and Russia will meet and decide whether to boost production in order to ease pricing pressure. Don't hold your breath.