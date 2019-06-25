Details: The two companies have struck a deal to produce 12 polls between now and the end of the 2020 cycle.

The first poll will debut ahead of this week's first Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, June 25th. The second will debut shortly after.

The polling franchise will be called "PollerCoaster 2020," and will feature some reaction polls to events like debates, as well as long-term trend polling.

Crooked Media’s programming will incorporate data insights gleaned from the polling. The polls will cover issues ranging from what messages resonate with voters to trends that are emerging among millennials.

Between the lines: Change Research is a progressive political polling firm that was born out of the 2016 election.

Its methodology consists of collecting survey responses by publishing targeted online solicitations via advertisements on websites and social media platforms, according to its website.

The firm argues that "[b]y finding a representative set of web and social media users to take a poll, we are able to cast a net that is wider than landlines."

The big picture: Change Research focuses on elevating issues and data important to a progressive audience, which aligns with the purpose Crooked Media's platform. Other media companies elevate polls from partisan firms, as polling has become more democratized through digital technology.

Be smart: "Everyone should be more cautious in 2020 about what the polls can tell us and what they can't," Axios managing editor David Nather writes in a handy 2020 election poll guide.