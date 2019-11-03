In an interview with Alayna Treene for "Axios on HBO," GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw said the idea that all non-white voters should back Democrats is "racism."

The big picture: The Republican Party is overwhelmingly white, with only one black Republican in the House and one in the Senate. But Crenshaw, who represents much of northern and western Houston, says the party needs new messengers to reach non-white voters and to expand the party's electorate.