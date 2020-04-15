11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Credit Karma CEO: Consumers must be proactive to protect credit scores

Credit Karma founder and CEO Kenneth Lin warned during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday that consumers need to be proactive in order to protect their credit scores, especially if they miss expected payments as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

The state of play: Lin suggested two important steps for all American consumers if they're forced to miss any payments — even if they've been promised leniency by their landlords or banks — reaching out to lenders and documenting all communications that result. "People who are prepared now will be in a better situation for the recovery," he told Axios' Dan Primack.

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Watch: Axios hosts a live virtual conversation on the future of fintech

Axios hosts a live, virtual event on how businesses and financial institutions are preserving consumer privacy while navigating the transition to digital living amidst the coronavirus pandemic, featuring former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin and Vault12 CEO Max Skibinsky.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 600,000

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 609,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and almost 50,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday morning.

Zoom in: More than 26,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday 778 more people had died in New York, a number that was "basically flat at a devastating level." Over 10,000 New Yorkers have lost their lives to the virus.

