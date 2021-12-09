Sign up for our daily briefing

CPJ: Record number of journalists in jail worldwide

Police arrest a Myanmar Now journalist during anti-coup protests in Yangon on Feb. 27. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

A record number of journalists are in jail for their work, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday, a grim reminder of the growing threat the free press faces against authoritarian rulers.

Driving the news: The pandemic has empowered autocratic leaders and others to go after the free press under the guise of arbitrary "fake news" laws and internet blackouts meant to silent dissent.

  • "The reasons for the relentless climb in the numbers of detained journalists – this is the sixth consecutive year that CPJ’s census has recorded at least 250 incarcerated – differ between countries," CPJ wrote. "But all reflect a stark trend: a growing intolerance of independent reporting."

By the numbers: A record 293 journalists were in prison worldwide as of Dec. 1, CPJ said, up from the 280 the organization counted in its census last year.

  • CPJ estimates that at least 24 journalists have been killed so far in 2021 because of their coverage, while 18 others "died in circumstances too murky to determine whether they were specific targets."
  • For the third straight year, China remains the world's most frequent jailer of journalists, putting at least 50 journalists behind bars, per CPJ. Myanmar, Egypt, Vietnam, Belarus and Turkey round out the list of top offenders.

Between the lines: CPJ said its count "does not include the many journalists imprisoned and released throughout the year."

Go deeper: Journalists face record levels of persecution globally.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

The market fever hasn't broken

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A feeling of unreality still pervades financial markets. Investors who take fiduciary duties seriously still exist — but they're seemingly outnumbered by people who see investing as a fun get-rich-quick game.

Why it matters: The post-pandemic return to some kind of pre-pandemic "normal" has yet to arrive, and as a result there's a lot of worry about the disruption and volatility that could accompany such a transition. The markets, so far, have done an excellent job of climbing that wall of worry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG Letitia James drops out of governor's race

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she would suspend her campaign bid for governor in 2022, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.

Why it matters: The attorney general had announced her bid for governor just over a month ago and was seen by Democratic strategists, operatives and progressives as a potentially strong candidate for the position.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 57 mins ago - Technology

Software updates could boost your car's resale value

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Today's cars typically lose value as soon as they leave the dealership. But with regular software updates, it's possible your next car might keep more of its value over time.

The big picture: A new generation of digital-age car buyers wants to update their vehicles as seamlessly as their smartphones, adding features and services that weren't available at the time of purchase.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow