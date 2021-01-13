Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A pharmacist prepares to administer the Pfizer vaccine. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty
The enormous task of distributing the vaccine across America is leading to a spike in pharmacy job openings.
By the numbers: Pharmacy job postings were up 9.7% in December compared with December 2019 levels, according to data from the jobs site Indeed.
- Other sectors that are doing relatively well are construction and e-commerce, as people continue to stay home.
The big picture: These booming industries are small bright spots in a job market that is otherwise in big trouble. The U.S. lost 140,000 jobs in December — stopping the labor market recovery in its tracks.
- The industry that's hurting the most is hospitality and tourism, which shed 500,000 jobs last month.