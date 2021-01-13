The enormous task of distributing the vaccine across America is leading to a spike in pharmacy job openings.

By the numbers: Pharmacy job postings were up 9.7% in December compared with December 2019 levels, according to data from the jobs site Indeed.

Other sectors that are doing relatively well are construction and e-commerce, as people continue to stay home.

The big picture: These booming industries are small bright spots in a job market that is otherwise in big trouble. The U.S. lost 140,000 jobs in December — stopping the labor market recovery in its tracks.