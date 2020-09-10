Only 14% of Americans think a coronavirus vaccine will be widely available before the November election, and even if it is, most Americans say they won't take it, according to a new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: It shows the huge level of skepticism surrounding the development of a vaccine at breakneck speed. When we eventually have a safe, effective vaccine, this skepticism could become a huge problem.

The big picture: 62% of adults say they're worried the Food and Drug Administration will rush to approve a vaccine under pressure from the Trump administration.

The responses vary predictably by partisan affiliation; 86% of Democrats and 61% of independents say they're worried, while only 35% of Republicans say the same.

Yes, but: Republicans were least likely to say they'd get a vaccine before the election, even if it was free and FDA-approved.

My thought bubble: A vaccine is what is supposed to get us out of this nightmare. But it's becoming clearer by the day that we'll have a whole new host of problems to solve once the first vaccine is authorized.