U.S. set to miss COVID vaccine donation goal

The U.S. has pledged to donate more than a billion COVID vaccines around the world, but would have to significantly scale up its monthly donation rate in able to do so by the end of this year, according to a new Public Citizen analysis.

Why it matters: Vaccines not only save lives, but also help protect the world against new variants.

Details: The U.S. had shipped 474 million doses abroad by the end of February, and was recently donating around 60 million doses a month.

To reach 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2022 — which USAID recently cited as the administration's goal — the U.S. would have to increase its donation rate to 73 million doses per month, per Public Citizen.

What we're watching: Congress is poised to give billions more to international pandemic efforts, which could include supporting vaccinations.